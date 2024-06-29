Dodgers vs. Giants Highlights
Brett Wisely and the Giants defeat Landon Knack and the Dodgers, 5-3
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
The New York Knicks are having a very good week.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
Could the Giants or Commanders rise up and end the stranglehold of the Cowboys and Eagles at the top of the division?
McDavid has one more game to force one more game, and perhaps fulfill a legacy everyone saw coming.