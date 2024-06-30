Dodgers vs. Giants Highlights
Will Smith and the Dodgers take on Matt Chapman and the Giants on June 29, 2024
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points (on 47/41/91 shooting splits), 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season, leading the Clippers to the first round of the playoffs.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Bronny's name will be "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.