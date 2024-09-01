Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers take on Corbin Carroll and the D-backs on August 31, 2024
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after he signed a record 10-year, $700 million deal. But now he has done something that seemed impossible even for him.
Clayton Kershaw was pulled in the second inning due to pain from a bone spur in his left big toe, with manager Dave Roberts saying he's been dealing with it for years.
