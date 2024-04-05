Dodgers vs. Cubs Highlights

Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener. “The Toronto faithful may not like this but I was the biggest Yankees fan growing up, so I’m glad we could kick their (butt)," said Clement, who grew up in Rochester, New York. A 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, Clement drove the second pit
The late-night host mocked the right-wing network for a brazen claim about the ex-president.
His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis.
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
The pair married in 2010 and share three kids
The actress has been enjoying a memorable trip with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, Charlotte and Rocky
The ‘Sex Education’ actress said the Gabriela Heart design was ‘brand appropriate’ on the red carpet
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
The cookbook author and her family have been in Thailand visiting her mom "Pepper"
"I didn't know what hat I was wearing," the former boycotter of the Anheuser-Busch beer tells Laura Ingraham The post Kid Rock Appears Confused, Drink in Hand, When Asked Why He’s Wearing a Budweiser Hat on Fox News | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
"Thank you for keeping me laughing from the inside out after all these years," the singer wrote
Tiger Woods is on the player list for The Masters later this month, but according to a longtime friend of the 15-time champion there are concerns regarding the physical challenge of navigating 72 holes over four days.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a secret family packed trip to Nashville and hung out at Soho House.
Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he ended Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a black title card paying tribute to his late, longtime executive assistant Amy Cole, who had died the day before in New York following a brief illness. Cole had been battling cancer, according to colleagues who posted tributes on …
The Euphoria star joins the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. See Photos
The late-night host delivers a blunt refresher to the ex-president.
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.