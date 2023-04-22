Dodgers vs. Cubs Highlights

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 6-1 Friday night. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and has a 1.91 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance at Yankee Stadium. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-hitter.
Cole and Manoah pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk.
MLB rules require automatic suspension after the Mets' Max Scherzer was ruled to have an illegal foreign substance on his hand, glove vs. Dodgers.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
The Kings are up 2-1 in the playoff series against the Oilers after an OT goal that Edmonton felt shouldn't have been allowed because of a high stick.
Nate Diaz is no stranger to getting into altercations at combat sports events, and this time, he threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor.
Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings scored an overtime power-play goal for the second time in three games to lead their first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers two games to one. Trevor Moore from nearby Thousand Oaks produced the OT winner in Friday's 3-2 victory to the delight of the packed Crypto.com Arena. Gabriel Vilardi from behind the goal line dished to Moore at the side of the net for the latter to shovel under Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. A review of the goal for a poten
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers. He missed Game 1 due to illness and Game 2 to an unspecified upper-body injury. Game 3 is Friday evening. “We believe Game 5 is likely,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got h
The world number one lost in straight sets.
The retired university associate dean and mother of three from California is a top 12 finalist in the 2023 Swim Search. The magazine has been a launching pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
Looking at the Corey Perry factor, Tavares and Rielly breaking out, the coaching battle, Vasilevskiy, special teams and more as the series shifts to Tampa.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit