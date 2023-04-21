Dodgers vs. Cubs Highlights

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's 2023 season is opening on a sour note, but his biggest problem is the bad luck he's experienced.
The angler from Kentucky battled for 25 minutes with the gargantuan fish.
MLB rules require automatic suspension after the Mets' Max Scherzer was ruled to have an illegal foreign substance on his hand, glove vs. Dodgers.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
The Mets ace said he swore on his children's lives that he had only sweat and rosin on his hand.
After leading the Giants to three World Series titles, four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 5.23 ERA over four seasons in Arizona.
Brandon Belt's time with the Blue Jays got off to a rocky start, but the veteran slugger may finally be turning the corner.
LAS VEGAS — As his teammates took off their gear Wednesday after practice at T-Mobile Arena, Jets forward Morgan Barron was in an adjacent room looking at the side of his face in the mirror. A nasty gash that required over 75 stitches to close wasn't pretty, but it could have been a lot worse. "His modelling days I think are over," joked teammate Brenden Dillon. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness gave Barron a "well deserved" day off but expects him to be ready for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round serie
NEW YORK (AP) — From one MVP to another — take that! Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run Wednesday night, leaping above the center-field fence at Yankee Stadium to keep the ball in the park before snatching it on the way down with his bare hand. With one out in the top of the first inning, Ohtani sent a high fly to deep center against New York Yankees rookie pitcher Jhony Brito. The 6-foot-7 Judge went back to the wall and jumped, a little to the right of the 408-foot sign in front of
There's little evidence to suggest the NHL referee has treated the Maple Leafs unfairly.
Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Watch the former NFL quarterback enjoying golf, football and dancing during his retirement celebration
“This conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one’s ever done anything.”
The Dallas Stars destroy the Wild’s backup goalie to tie their playoff series with Minnesota at one
“I poke bears.”
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down the subtle art of selling high in his latest trade analyzer.
Bunting has made a crucial mistake that feels all to familiar to Leafs fans.
DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
La Guerra – the war – has already begun. “The Ogre is coming,” blasted the front page of AS, the Madrid-based sports newspaper, to tee up Manchester City qualifying to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.