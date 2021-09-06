Dodgers vs. Cardinals Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Max Scherzer strikes out 13 in Dodgers' 5-1 win
Max Scherzer strikes out 13 in Dodgers' 5-1 win
The price tag to keep Jesperi Kotkaniemi would have been costly to the Montreal Canadiens in more ways than one. And the availability of young centre Christian Dvorak helped soften the blow of the loss.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached the 40-homer mark in 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win. Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year. Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon’s 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Famer father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-so
It's almost as if the NFL is emulating college football heading into the 2021 season. Yes, the Buccaneers are the defending champions and the Packers deservedly have title aspirations. The rest of the NFC, well, it looks more like Conference USA in comparison to the AFC, the professional version of the SEC. It is that lopsided. Consider the likes of the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Browns, Steelers,Titans,Colts, Dolphins,Patriots and Chargers. All have their supporters as Super Bowl contenders, with K
As Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil star Neymar watched on, the qualifier was halted on Sunday and chaos ensued. Four Argentina players from English Premier League clubs were accused by agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, of breaching coronavirus rules by not declaring on arrival in Brazil they had been in England in the previous 14 days.
The most obvious decision in the NFL has finally been made official.
"Best line ever. The queen has spoken," one commenter wrote on Instagram.
The Ravens are looking into some former All-Pros.
Naomi Osaka said after falling in the US Open that she wasn't sure when she was going to compete again due to mental health struggles.
Just about every year, an NFL coach gets fired during the season.
This weekend felt like the dawn of something special for the Blue Jays.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had some words for a UCLA fan as he walked into the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
Ronaldo signed for his former club in August on a two-year contract
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
The Giants are close to having the crafty Saquon Barkley back for Week 1.
It was an honest mistake.
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber.
There are no more races to run, goals to be scored or medals to be won.
Joaquin Niemann was left without a partner on Sunday. So he finished as quickly as possible.