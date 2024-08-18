Dodgers vs. Cardinals Highlights
Alec Burleson and the Cardinals defeat Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, 5-2
Alec Burleson and the Cardinals defeat Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, 5-2
Ohtani is the first Dodger to post a 30-30 season since Matt Kemp in 2011.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
"At the halfway mark, I knew that it was going to be incredibly painful."
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
These five tight ends are extremely affordable to draft. Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri makes the case for each of them having huge sleeper potential.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."