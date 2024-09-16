Dodgers vs. Braves Highlights
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers defeat Charlie Morton and the Braves, 9-2
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers defeat Charlie Morton and the Braves, 9-2
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 2's fantasy highs and lows, including issuing a mea culpa when it comes to the surprisingly impressive Saints.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
Rising's right hand hit a cooler on the Baylor sideline.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
Christian McCaffrey will be out for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game, and potentially longer.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.