Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Highlights

Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Broncos' 2024 draft.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,
NASHVILLE — Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian led the Canucks out onto the ice for warm ups. He'll be backed up by 24-year-old Belarusian netminder Nikita Tolopilo, who has never played an NHL game. Silovs is the third goalie to play for the Canucks in the best-of-seven series, and has spent much of the season with Vancouver's American Hockey
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
His selection ends a 34-year drought since a South Carolina quarterback was taken in the NFL Draft.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway. On Sunday, four series head to a critical game four. Here is the full schedule.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brendan Steele.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners,
Lionel Messi’s start to the new Major League Soccer season has been impressive, even by the Argentine great’s lofty standards.
LOS ANGELES — Kris Knoblauch is five months into watching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go to work. The Oilers rookie head coach witnessed the dynamic duo drag Edmonton back from a disastrous start to the regular season, and they've elevated their game even further this spring. McDavid leads the playoffs with nine points, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history with eight assists through the first three games of a post-season. Draisaitl, meanwhile, has three goals and four a
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Swedish brother and sister Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa won the world mixed doubles curling championship Saturday with an 8-4 doubling of Estonia. The Swedes scored two in the second end and stole a point in the third to lead 3-1 and control the game early. Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill trailed by a point after six ends, but the Wranaa siblings scored a deuce in the seventh and stole another point in the eighth to seal the victory. Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus