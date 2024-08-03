Dodgers vs. Athletics Highlights
Brent Rooker and the A's defeat Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers, 6-5
Brent Rooker and the A's defeat Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers, 6-5
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Matt Harmon and Dr. Renee Miller explain the human psychology of some of the most common fantasy pitfalls on Friday's episode of 'Yahoo Fantasy Forecast'.
Carini says if she meets Imane Khelif, she will 'embrace her.'
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk through Team USA’s win over South Sudan and preview their game against Puerto Rico on Saturday before going through some NBA news, including Gordon Hayward’s retirement.
Kate Douglass, an understated star from the University of Virginia, touched in 2:19.24, setting an American record and clinching Team USA's fourth swimming gold of these Games.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.