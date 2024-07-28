Dodgers vs. Astros Highlights
Cavan Biggio and the Dodgers take on Alex Bregman and the Astros on July 27, 2024
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
After falling down 3-0 in the second set, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz flew past Argentina’s Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on Saturday.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
Weather in Paris has disrupted Saturday's competition, as rain caused the men's street skateboarding event to be rescheduled for Monday.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
The lighting of the cauldron took place not at the Eiffel Tower, but the Tuileries.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.