Dodgers vs. Angels Highlights

The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.
Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
Play in the Calgary bubble wrapped up Sunday with another world women's title for Switzerland. The event also brought a fresh wave of questions about the strength of the Canadian program.Silvana Tirinzoni successfully defended her crown with a 4-2 victory over Russia's Alina Kovaleva at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Tirinzoni forced Russia to a single in the eighth end, blanked the ninth and scored one in the 10th end when Kovaleva was light on a freeze attempt. “It can’t get any better really," Tirinzoni said. "Just to have an amazing week and to finish it like this, it doesn’t get any better."Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated a day earlier, falling to Sweden in a qualification game. Canada's Brendan Bottcher had the same one-and-done playoff exit at last month's world men's playdowns.It was the first time that Canada failed to win a medal at either the women's or men's world championship in the same season. ""I would suggest once again that we are back at a crossroads to try to determine whether we can modify or tweak what we do to make us fractionally more competitive internationally because international results do matter," said Curling Canada high-performance director Gerry Peckham. "They matter on a variety of fronts."Canada also missed the podium in both four-player events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Jennifer Jones skipped the last Canadian team to reach the women's world podium when she won gold that year in North Bay, Ont. This was the world championship debut for the Bottcher and Einarson teams, and both foursomes struggled at times in round-robin play. Even though the playoff departures were swift, both sides were at least able to secure top-six finishes and Olympic berths for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Games. There are no easy answers when it comes to Canada's so-so performances over the last few years. Many teams had to deal with a lack of training ice this season and travel limitations prevented normal practice sessions. But big picture, the days of Canada being a lock for the podium are gone. It's not that Canadian entries are any weaker than before, it's that international competition has improved. Many top countries put their focus on one or two elite teams, who are able to gain more experience at the highest level. Other programs around the world have also improved to the point where they're in the contender mix as well.Canada still has several elite teams in men's and women's team curling that can contend for world and Olympic titles. The domestic federation will be looking to make strides where it can to make them even better."I would say one of our biggest Achilles, which continues to reveal itself, is that our teams are often located in different cities and/or different provinces," Peckham said. "So the ability to centralize to train is really reduced and challenging. "When you talk to teams that have experienced both sides of the equation or when you bear witness to what other programs are able to achieve, you realize the significance of centralization within a high-performance program."Whether Curling Canada is able to make headway on that front before the Games in February is uncertain. But it will likely be an area of focus for future quadrennials.At least the federation no longer has to worry about the Olympic qualifying event in December. The last-chance event for Beijing looked like a real possibility when Einarson struggled to a 1-5 start.However, her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur rebounded later in the week and finished with a 7-7 record overall. In Sunday's final, Swiss fourth Alina Paetz helped earn the only deuce of the game in the fourth end after delivering a hit with controlled weight. The Russians had difficulty generating offence against a Swiss side that relied on quality rock placement and penalized errors.Tirinzoni throws third stones on the Swiss team, which includes second Esther Neuenschwander and lead Melanie Barbezat.“We just made more mistakes today than yesterday, that was the key to our loss," Kovaleva said. "Yeah we’re happy (with silver), we worked a lot for this result, but next year we’re going for gold."The game capped the 11-week curling bubble experience, which was by and large a successful endeavour. Five days of TV coverage were scrapped over the last week after seven members of the event broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. A modified broadcast plan was approved and coverage resumed Friday. American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 to win the bronze medal earlier Sunday. Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.Switzerland has won six of the last nine world women's titles.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor's two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double down the right-field line off Trevor Bauer (3-2). The Dodgers were held to three hits but had plenty of baserunners after drawing nine walks from six Angels pitchers. The defending World Series champions left 12 on base and were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth after Mookie Betts walked and Corey Seager singled. Raisel Iglesias retired Justin Turner on a line drive to right field and Will Smith on a grounder for his fifth save. Aaron Slegers (2-0) followed starter José Quintana and worked 1 1/3 hitless innings. The Freeway Series finale featured less offence than the previous night, when the Dodgers won 14-11. The 25 runs were the most in a major league game this season. Sunday's win allowed the Angels to take two of three and cap an eventful, up-and-down homestand. Los Angeles was swept in four games by Tampa Bay, and cut superstar first baseman Albert Pujols on Thursday. The Dodgers have dropped five straight series and split one after taking two of three from San Diego from April 16-18. They started the season 13-3 but find themselves just 18-17 after dropping 14 of 19. QUINTANA PERSEVERES Quintana made it to the fifth inning for only the second time in six starts, but it wasn't pretty. The left-hander allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts, but walked five. He loaded the bases on three walks in the first but got out of the jam when Taylor lined out to left. SOLID SIX FOR BAUER Bauer went six innings, and tied a season high with 113 pitches, including 70 strikes. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner retired the last 10 batters he faced after Walsh's double. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits with two walks. He struck out nine to take over the NL lead with 67. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: LF AJ Pollock was out of the lineup for the second straight game after straining his left hamstring Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will receive more treatment during Monday’s off day before the team decides whether to place him on the injured list. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (forearm tightness) threw on flat ground from 90 feet before the game. Roberts said the Dodgers hope he can return to throwing off the mound in a couple of days. Angels: SS Jose Iglesias was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game due to a back injury. ... LHP Tony Watson was reinstated from the injured list after a 10-day stint due to a left calf strain. ... RHP Alex Cobb (right middle finger blister) said he hopes to return to the starting rotation during next weekend’s series at Boston. ... Félix Peña was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances. José Suarez was called up. UP NEXT Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA) gets the call to open a nine-game homestand Tuesday against Seattle. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in each of his six starts. Angels: Hit the road for six games beginning Monday against Houston. The starting pitcher had not been announced. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with three more shutout innings. Cueto (2-1) hadn’t pitched since April 14, when he strained his left lat. His problems began in the second inning with Wil Myers’ leadoff single — a dribbler up the third-base line that nudged the bag. Cronenworth followed with his third homer. He became the fourth Padres player to hit a drive in San Francisco Bay, joining Ryan Klesko (2003), Brian Giles (2008) and Yasmani Grandal (2014). Tatis hit his ninth homer later in the inning, a two-run shot. Cueto yielded five runs and eight hits in three innings. The Padres proceed to make the score even more lopsided by adding four runs in the eighth, then added two more in the ninth after Cronenworth led off with a double against first baseman-outfielder Darin Ruf. Five San Diego pitchers combined to scatter eight hits. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: To accommodate Paddack’s return to the active roster, the Giants transferred OF Jorge Ona to the 60-day injured list. San Diego also optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso. Giants: Cueto was officially reinstated from the injured list. OF Jason Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. UP NEXT Padres: They’ll open a three-game series Monday at Colorado. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined. Giants: LHP Alex Wood will start the opener of a two-game series against Texas. Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start for the Rangers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. The A's squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge's passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs (3-1) struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save. Oakland lefty Cole Irvin (3-4) was looking to build on a career-high nine strikeouts his last time out that gave him 29 Ks over his past four starts while going 3-1. But Irvin couldn't hold a 3-0 lead and wasn't as dominant as in recent outings. He allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits over six innings, with three strikeouts and a walk. Rays lefty Shane McClanahan gave up three runs on four hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two. He has pitched four innings in each of his four starts. The A’s faced a left-handed starter for the seventh time in eight games and ninth in 11. Sergio Romo struck out the side in order in the seventh, then fellow Oakland reliever Burch Smith pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts in his first appearance since coming off the injured list following a groin strain. PERFECT MEMORY Sunday marked 11 years since Dallas Braden's Mother's Day masterpiece, when he pitched a perfect game against the Rays here on May 9, 2010. Highlights of the lefty's gem were shown on the main scoreboard. San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler grounded out to shortstop for Tampa Bay's final out. “Dallas had just really good command that day,” Kapler said. “His ball was sinking, sinking away from us right-handed hitters and he had a nice backdoor breaking ball working, and he was working fast. One of the things that we ask of our pitchers, like, really pushing the pace of the game. "That game went really fast. Being on the other side — we have also been on the side of Mark Buehrle's gem — you never want to be in that position and you're going to scratch and claw to try to ensure that doesn't happen. He just beat us that day.” Braden pitched the A’s first perfecto since Hall of Famer Jim “Catfish” Hunter on May 8, 1968, against the Minnesota Twins. GRAND REOPENING A’s President Dave Kaval is aiming for a “grand reopening” July 2 against the Red Sox with fireworks ahead of July 4 and more fans in the lower bowl of the Coliseum if COVID-19 restrictions soften in Alameda County and social distancing isn’t as necessary outdoors. “We're thrilled that fans are back in the building. It's really exciting to see everyone out here on Mother's Day, a lot of really good energy,” Kaval told The AP. “We're excited to have more fans, hopefully a grand reopening in early July without the social distancing. It could be a great thing, the fireworks, could be amazing.” Sunday drew a crowd of 6,911. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist that he hurt trying to steal second base in the second inning Saturday. X-rays were negative but he was still in pain Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash called it a “no-brainer” it would take some time to heal, and Kiermaier may be examined further once the team returns home. Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, who was back playing the field for Saturday's game after a break Friday as the designated hitter, was held out as a precaution with a right thumb injury that manager Bob Melvin considers minor. Laureano could have played through it, Melvin said. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) was set to travel and join Triple-A Las Vegas before beginning a rehab assignment Monday that Melvin figures will be at least three games. UP NEXT Rays: Cash said after the game he is penciling in RHP Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA) to start Tuesday’s series opener at home against the rival Yankees. Athletics: Following a day off Monday, RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA) takes the mound in Boston. He is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA over his last five outings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press