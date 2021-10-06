Documents: Murderer confronts pharmacist brother over vaccine

The man accused of killing three people wanted to confront his brother, who he's accused of killing, based on his profession and COVID-19 vaccines, court papers obtained by the 11 News I-Team indicate. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was arrested in West Virginia after a manhunt last week. He was extradited Tuesday back to Allegany County on charges of murder and auto theft. Burnham is accused of killing three people in Maryland: Rebecca Reynolds, 83, in Cumberland, and his brother, Brian Robinette, and sister-in-law, Kelly Robinette, in Ellicott City.