The documentary ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ is here, Ozzy Osbourne looks back at his legendary career and more of this week’s best in pop culture

It’s been more than a decade since the King of Pop died, leaving fans mourning his loss. The documentary “Killing Michael Jackson” features three of the detectives who were part of the investigation into the singer’s death. The doc includes never-before-seen images of that day and information on what led to the arrest and conviction of doctor Conrad Murray. “Killing Michael Jackson” premieres Monday, Sept. 7 on Bounce.

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” follows Ozzy’s life from childhood to becoming a rock star as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. The two-hour documentary includes intimate details about Ozzy’s career and pop culture impact. It has interviews with Ozzy, his family and musicians like Marilyn Manson and Post Malone. “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” premieres Monday, Sept. 7 on A&E.

