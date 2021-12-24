Doctors urge extra precautions at holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases climb
The COVID-19 surge in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. comes as many people will be gathering to celebrate the holidays.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
There is perhaps no greater honor for a Buffalo Bills fan than a player choosing you — and your beer — to celebrate a touchdown in Orchard Park.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
The former F1 supremo thinks the seven-time world champion will walk away from the sport.
It looks like Tim Boyle will make his second career start on Sunday in Atlanta.
The Finland-USA game featured a pair of questionable hits.
A passenger was killed and Deshazor Everett was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash on Thursday night.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
With the market frozen, some of MLB's biggest contenders have gaping holes on their rosters.
With the league-wide outbreak still raging, several key players are still questionable headed into Week 16. Injuries also continue to pile up, leaving fantasy managers scrambling.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
Ready for the fantasy semifinals? Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every game.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, four title favorites, three potential future MVPs, two 17-time champions and an actual Charlie Brown. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
Eleven Browns players remained on the COVID list Friday afternoon.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the under-18 women’s world championship for a second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, a move that has drawn sharp criticism as the men's world junior hockey championship appears ready to start on schedule. The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been cancelled due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden. It