What doctors have learned about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy
Dr. Kristin Moffit, Infectious Disease Specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, says there’s much more safety data on the vaccination in pregnant women.
As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Kyle Lowry says his family will play a large part in whether he'll remain with the Toronto Raptors next season.
General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought.
Will we finally learn Derek Jeter's true feelings about Alex Rodriguez?
A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government.
Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.
Is Tom Brady going to be the next Guy Fieri? We can't rule it out.
Henderson said on Tuesday she thinks golf can be played safely if social distancing is practised.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.
It's been more than three decades since the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers last met in the playoffs, but the circumstances remain eerily similar.
During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe discusses how he improved this season, working with Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry and his summertime plans.
Arjan Bhullar of Richmond, B.C., was declared the mixed martial arts heavyweight champion of the world, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to win the title.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
VANCOUVER — The stakes may be low, but coach Travis Green says his Vancouver Canucks are playing hard to finish out the season. The Canucks took points from a third-straight game on Tuesday, beating the Calgary Flames 4-2. “We don’t go out on the ice to lose hockey games," Green said. "We want guys that are competitive, we want guys that play to win. And it’s good that we’re doing that.” It was a busy end to the afternoon, with three goals coming in the game's final four minutes. Calgary (25-27-3) was down 3-0 when Adam Ruzicka went into the end boards late in the third period. The Flames forward continued battling for the puck, eventually getting it to a waiting Milan Lucic. Lucic then dished it to Andrew Mangiapane at the top of the crease and the Flames left-winger snapped it for Calgary's first of the day 16:38 into the period. The goal was Mangiapane's 17th of the season and extended his scoring streak to four games. He has two goals and four assists across the stretch. Eighty-two seconds later, Matthew Tkachuk sent a puck sailing I in past Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko to bring the Flames within one. Brock Boeser restored Vancouver's (23-28-4) two goal lead with 18 seconds left on the clock, sending a bouncing shot through the neutral zone and into the empty Calgary net to make it 4-2. The strike was the right-winger's team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Boeser also had an assist on the day and extended his point streak to four games. Travis Hamonic also put up two points for the Canucks, opening the scoring 9:43 into the first period and assisting on Boeser's empty-net tally. The former Flames defenceman has played some "really good hockey" since returning from broken ribs at the end of February, Green said. "When he first got here it took him a little time, he really hadn’t skated for almost a year and then he got hurt," the coach said. "While he got hurt, he got to know his teammates a little more and got his legs under him, got a bit more comfortable as far as skating. And he’s been everything we thought and hoped he’d be." Tyler Myers also had a goal and an assist for the Canucks on Tuesday, and rookie forward Nils Hoglander scored his 13th of the year. Demko stopped 38 shots and seemed poised for a shutout until late in the third period. “It was a good 60 minutes. Obviously they pushed a little bit there in the third but you had to expect that and I thought we handled it pretty well," the goalie said. Louis Domingue played his first game for the Flames and stopped 20-of-23 shots. The 29-year-old goaltender said Tuesday's game may have been his last in the NHL. "In the back of my mind this might be my last game, this might not be," he said. "I don't know what the next year is going to look like for me but I'm definitely glad I get to play and as the game went on, I definitely felt more comfortable and felt more like I belong." Domingue said when he signed with the Flames as a free agent in October, he believed he'd be playing more. Instead, he's spent much of the year on Calgary's taxi squad. "To be honest I don't think that taxi squad was very good for any players," he said. "I don't think that was a good solution for anyone and it's pretty unfortunate, because we saw a lot of guys that didn't get a lot of playing time that played in the minors and whatnot so pretty disappointed with the taxi squad situation. But it is what it is." The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their seasons Wednesday with a matinee in Calgary. Calgary holds a 6-3 lead in the 10-game season series between the two sides. NOTES: Both Vancouver and Calgary were 0 for 3 on the power play. … Domingue's last game action was on March 1, 2020 when he played for Vancouver. … Canucks right-winger Will Lockwood made his NHL debut. Vancouver selected the 22-year-old from Royal Oak, Mich., 64th overall in the 2016 draft. Lockwood had four goals and seven assists in 24 American Hockey League games this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager said he was yelling for Mercedes to take. Instead, the rookie drove the 47-mph eephus pitch deep to center for his sixth homer — and touched off yet another debate about baseball's unwritten rules. “That's just sportsmanship, respect for the game, respect for your opponent,” La Russa said Tuesday. “He made a mistake, so there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family. But it won't happen again because (third base coach Joe McEwing) will be on the lookout and I will be too, and we'll go running in front of the pitcher if we have to.” The 28-year-old Mercedes has been one of baseball's biggest surprises so far this year, and the designated hitter was back in the Chicago lineup for Tuesday night's game at Minnesota. He hit a major league-best .364 with 25 RBIs over his first 36 games. “I’m going to play like that. I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I’m changing, everything is going to (be) changing,” Mercedes said. “Everything was good. Some of my teammates just talked with me. Just be relaxed, everything was good, everything was good, just do you. We’re good.” Mercedes' swing put the spotlight back on lingering questions about how the game should be played, with a new wave of players challenging what is regarded as proper on-field decorum. While bat flipping was once frowned upon in the sport, it has now almost become just another part of the game. Young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs last August in a game it eventually won 14-4. That play drew a rebuke from Jayce Tingler, Tatis' manager, for missing a take sign. After La Russa and Mercedes talked Tuesday, shortstop Tim Anderson backed Mercedes in an Instagram comment under an NBC Sports Chicago post featuring pulled quotes from the manager and the slugger. “The game wasn't over! Keep doing you big daddy,” Anderson wrote. Mercedes responded: “yes sir let's do it baby.” San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood also weighed in, posting on Twitter that he felt a position player on the mound meant “all ‘rules’ are out the window.” “Plus do y’all realize how hard that is to launch a 49mph pitch 400 feet lol? Give the people what they want,” Wood wrote. La Russa didn't feel like having Astudillo on the mound changed the equation very much. La Russa said he apologized to the Twins. “He's not going to do that again,” La Russa said. “I heard he says something like I played my game, but no, he doesn't. He plays the game of Major League Baseball that respects the game, respects the opponents, and that was not (it). And he's got to respect the signs. When he gets the take sign, he takes.” La Russa was hired by Chicago in October in a surprise move, putting him back in the dugout for the first time since he won the World Series with St. Louis in 2011. While it has been a a little bumpy so far — La Russa wasn't aware of an extra-inning rule that played a role in a loss on May 5 — the White Sox had the best record in baseball heading into play on Tuesday. La Russa said he talked to Mercedes, and called what happened “a learning experience.” “The fact that he's a rookie and was excited helps explain why he just was clueless,” La Russa said. “But now he's got a clue.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rennie Stennett, part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in major league history with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game, has died. He was 72. The Pirates, citing information provided by the Stennett family, said the sure-handed second baseman who helped Pittsburgh win the 1979 World Series died Tuesday following a fight with cancer. Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh. Though he wasn't picked for an All-Star team, Stennett received Most Valuable Player votes in 1974 and then again in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 and stole 28 bases before missing the final six weeks of the season — he broke his ankle in a slide, and never more was so dynamic. Stennett, who was born in Panama, reached the majors with the Pirates in 1971. On Sept. 1, 1971, he started at second base as part of the first all-Black and Latino lineup in MLB history in a 10-7 victory over Philadelphia, a group that included Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell. On Sept. 16, 1975, Stennett got seven hits in a 22-0 romp over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He had four singles, two doubles and a triple, and the bat he used went to the Hall of Fame. Stennett played primarily at second base but also spent time at shortstop and the outfield during his career. He had a pinch hit in his only at-bat of the 1979 World Series, winning a ring as the Pirates rallied to beat Baltimore in seven games. “Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate,” team president Travis Williams said in a statement. Stennett left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco. The Giants, however, released him in April 1982. Stennett is survived by his daughter, Renee, sons Rennie Jr. and Roberto, and several grandchildren. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MONTREAL — A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, should the series last that long. The Quebec government announced Tuesday that indoor venues will be able to start hosting up to 2,500 patrons starting May 28 and that the provincial curfew will be lifted the same day. "We are delighted with the government's decision regarding shows and events," France Margaret Bélanger, the Canadiens' executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "Although the number of spectators remains limited, we applaud this decision which allows us to foresee an eventual return to normality." Bélanger said 2,500 people is about 12 per cent of the Bell Centre's capacity. "We really missed our fans and spectators and we can't wait to host them again. And we will be ready," she said. The announcement of Quebec's reopening plan came mere hours after Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said allowing fans into games is not under "serious consideration" at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would say if you look at that timing and what's the schedule for the NHL playoffs, which is taking place right now and into the summer months, it's not really something that's under serious consideration in terms of fans in the stands, just based on where we are with our vaccination campaign at this point," Njoo said in Ottawa. All of the American games so far in the playoffs have had fans, with a high of 12,000 for a Carolina Hurricanes home contest against the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The NHL has had Canadian teams play exclusively in the country this year with no fans at any games. The Edmonton Oilers open the North Division playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, while the Maple Leafs and Canadiens start their best-of-seven series Thursday in Toronto. The winners square off in the second round before the Canadian survivor faces one of the three remaining American teams in the third round. While Njoo did not see fans in attendance at Canadian playoff games, he said discussions are ongoing to determine if there can be cross-border travel in the third round and/or the Stanley Cup final. "The live issue of course right now is what happens when we do get to the final four," Njoo said. Njoo said the federal government has had discussions with the provinces to figure out what might be possible. The issue for the NHL is the 14-day quarantine for those coming in from outside Canada, which would be impossible during a best-of-seven series when one team hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and the other hosts Games 3, 4 and 6. If the league and the country can't come to an agreement on a modified quarantine, the North Division winner could relocate to the U.S. after the second round. Many Canadian professional teams in other sports with regular cross-border travel have played home games in the U.S. during the pandemic. Jets coach Paul Maurice said Monday the fans were very noticeable during the American playoff games. "I really do believe that the only possible silver lining in all of this is the people and the players have just a great appreciation for just how great fans are and the experience for the players, especially," Maurice said. “I think it makes a big, big difference." The CFL's Montreal Alouettes said they were encouraged by Tuesday's announcement. The CFL is hoping to return to action in 20201 after having its 2020 season wiped out by the pandemic. "Since the presence of a certain number of fans in the stands is essential for the Alouettes to return to play, today's announcements is a step in the right direction considering that the team's first home game (in Montreal) would most likely take place in September," the Alouettes said in a statement. "It goes without saying that the organization is also extremely happy that youngsters will be able to practice their favourite team sport once again." Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) was the first Canadian professional sports team to have fans during the pandemic when 250 fans attended an Aug. 25 game against Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021. The Canadian Press