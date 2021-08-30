Doctors encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated

The Canadian Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It took one series last weekend for J.K. Dobbins to injure his knee, ending his season. That's the risk the Baltimore Ravens were taking by putting him on the field — and coach John Harbaugh understands the second guessing. “It's a fair conversation," Harbaugh said. "We played the whole offense for nine plays I think it was. Those guys played for no more than 23 plays the whole preseason — that's what J.K. had.” Dobbins was hurt on a screen pass in Saturday night's prese