Doctor Mike Has A Conversation About Combatting Misinformation Surrounding COVID-19

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as Doctor Mike, is a multifaceted board-certified family medicine physician, media personality, educator, writer and philanthropist. He believes in preventive care and in educating individuals on how small lifestyle changes can make a big impact. Through his rapidly-growing social media presence, Dr. Mike motivates, inspires and advises millions of followers and fans. The good doctor joins BUILD for a quick talk.

