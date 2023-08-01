Doctor dies in shelling of Ukraine hospital: officials

STORY: Video posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kherson from the buildings and road layout seen in the video which matched file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed.

Doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse, according to officials.

The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.