Dnipro Fire Station Damaged After Overnight Russian Attack

Russian missiles hit a fire and rescue unit in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight, injuring one person, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Monday, May 22.

DSNS chief Sergey Kruk said three buildings were damaged and more than 20 pieces of rescue equipment were destroyed in the attack, calling the targeting of national security service units a “gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention.”

Ukraine’s air force said earlier on Monday that Russia attacked military and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro overnight. The attack was carried with for 20 Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 drones, and 16 missiles, including Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistics missiles, and S-300 air defense missiles, the air force reported.

Fifteen of the drones and four cruise missiles were shot down over Dnipro, but a 27-year-old man was injured, Governor Serhiy Lysak said. Seven other people were injured in other attacks in the region. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful