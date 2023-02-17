DMNS grand opening for new theater

Storyful

Thieves stole $50,000 worth of items from a Givenchy store in New York on February 11 after breaking in through the front door window, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).Security footage shows four people taking merchandise from the shelves of the store and stuffing it into bags.According to police, the individuals broke into the store on Manhattan’s Greene Street at 7:27 am, using a hammer to break the glass on the front door.Police are asking for information in regard to the incident. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers via Storyful