DK Metcalf's best catches in 104-yard performance Week 4
Watch Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's best catches vs. the Detroit Lions in the Week 4 matchup.
They did it on the ground. They did it through the air. They did it without throwing an incomplete pass.
The Lions and Titans came out on top in the latest Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald as the duo deep dive on their favorite matchups heading into the Week 2 NFL slate.
You could make an argument the Vikings have performed like the best team in the NFL this season, but that doesn't mean they're No. 1.
Off the field, Rose has maybe the most tarnished and complicated legacy in baseball’s history.
On a day filled with unexpected sadness, the expectations are still quite loud and undeniable in Philadelphia.
Thomas is an unlikely star who has done things her way, which has led the Sun to a 1-0 lead over Minnesota in the WNBA semifinals.
Following news of Pete Rose's death, many in sports and media paid tribute to baseball's all-time hits leader online.
Christian and Christine react to Manchester United’s loss to Tottenham. Then, Christian and Christine recap the weekend’s NWSL action and react to the Hudson River derby. Later, Christian and Christine react to viral moments in soccer over the weekend.
Four wild-card series begin Tuesday, starting with Tigers vs. Astros. Here's what you need to know.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will miss the rest of the season.
In a rare end-of-season doubleheader, the Mets took Game 1 and the Braves took Game 2, sending both to the playoffs.
Each WNBA team will leave rotation players exposed for the expansion draft scheduled for Dec. 6.
The NHL will feature a special decal on the helmets for all 32 teams that pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed in an auto crash on Aug. 29.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie takes a look into his crystal ball to project what the first round of 2025 drafts will look like.
Washington is four games into its new regime, and will play far tougher defenses than the past two weeks. Still, Daniels has surged ahead in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race and has the Commanders believing.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus highlights three guards he's avoiding in drafts ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Daniels has been spectacular, while Williams has been average at best.
Rashee Rice is feared to have a serious knee injury, likely a torn ACL.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from the Week 4 Sunday slate of NFL action.