Djokovic beats Kyrgios in seventh Wimbledon win

STORY: Novak Djokovic notched his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, throwing his arms in the air and celebrating with his trademark move of eating a few blades of grass off of center court.

His unseeded opponent, Australian Nick Kyrgios, pushed Djokovic hard, serving 30 aces, but the Serbian star eventually seized control of the game in front the All England Club crowd, which included British royalty.

The win brings Djokovic’s Grand Slam title count to 21 – one shy of Rafael Nadal’s 22.

And the victory comes during a season that hasn’t always gone as planned.

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and lost to Nadal at the French Open quarter-finals.

He may not be able to play at the U.S. Open in New York this summer over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As for Wimbledon, the two finalists, who used to have a frosty relationship, now say their “bromance” is strong, with Djokovic promising to make good on a deal to buy Kyrgios dinner.

Djokovic called Kyrgios a “phenomenal player,” while Kyrgios described Djokovic as “a bit of a God.”