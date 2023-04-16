DJ LeMahieu's RBI single
DJ LeMahieu lines a single to right field, plating Aaron Judge to put the Yankees on the board in the 3rd
DJ LeMahieu lines a single to right field, plating Aaron Judge to put the Yankees on the board in the 3rd
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter. Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017
The service began at 7:30 a.m. at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Sunday, the final day of the RBC Heritage tournament.
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Police CCTV footage of Shannon Marsden, mother of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley around Chesterfield town centre on Christmas Eve 2020, and of Stephen Boden, father of 10-month-old Finley Boden, pushing Finley into a Tesco Express in Great Whittington, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 7.16pm, which is the last time the baby was seen alive before his fatal collapse in the early hours of Christmas Day.Source: PA, Derbyshire Police
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
Drew Doughty wasn't part of the Kings' seven-game playoff showdown with the Edmonton Oilers last year. Could he be a difference-maker for the Kings?
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
VANCOUVER — Grinding through adversity made a big win that much sweeter for some of Canada's top women's tennis players this weekend. After losing their highest-ranked player to injury and watching a teammate sidelined, the Canadians persevered to earn a 3-2 win over Belgium at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. It's the first time in four meetings that Canada has bested Belgium in the women’s World Cup of tennis competition. "A lot of ups and downs, a total roller-coaster ride," dou
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.