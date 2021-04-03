DJ LeMahieu's RBI single
DJ LeMahieu hits a dribbler near third base and beats out Cavan Biggio's throw to first, plating Gio Urshela in the 2nd inning
The QMJHL has delayed the beginning of the 2021 President Cup playoffs until further notice following positive COVID-19 tests.
Could the Masters, set to tee off next week, become the next battleground over the state of Georgia's controversial election law?
The Nationals will wait until another batch of COVID tests before they get back on the field.
Grant Hill called it a "tremendous honor" to be the next managing director of Team USA.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is among a handful of unheralded players who are having breakout seasons.
Lola Bunny takes the place of Dwyane Wade during LeBron James' iconic dunk.
Let us tell you about a very good cat.
MMA Junkie's Nolan King answers some big questions around the latest big news in the sport.
A Canadian rival's assist fills a gap for Brendan Bottcher at the men's world curling championship.
Brandon Dubinsky still has an axe to grind with Sidney Crosby.
There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League and Serie A, even if the title races are effectively over.
Tom Brady continues to break records.
PARIS — Neymar was sent off late as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lille on Saturday, falling three points behind the new French league leader in a tense title race. PSG is only one point ahead of third-place Monaco, which earlier beat Metz 4-0, and Lyon could move level on points with PSG by winning later Saturday at Lens. Neymar was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for kicking right back Tiago Djalo off the ball, having been booked in the first half for shoving midfielder Benjamin Andre in the face. Djalo was also sent off and remonstrated angrily with the referee. Canada forward Jonathan David scored Lille's goal in the 20th minute with a slightly deflected strike, as PSG slipped to a fifth home defeat and eighth overall, with a tough trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League. “Each time we lose we say the same thing, that we lacked commitment. We shouldn’t find any excuses," PSG captain Marquinhos said. “We need to be stronger than that at home. A lot of teams have come here and won, which we’re not used to. We’re at an important point of the season and must improve." PSG has been poor against the other sides in the top four, twice losing to Monaco, losing once to Lyon and drawing its other game against Lille 0-0. “We need more consistency because there have been too many ups-and-downs,” Marquinhos said. "Our next match is one of the biggest.” Frustration got to Neymar, who now faces another suspension after getting red-carded against Marseille at the start of the campaign. Shortly after shoving Andre in the face, he fell to the ground in a failed bid to win a penalty. Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who came through PSG's youth ranks before leaving, kept out Neymar's shot on the hour mark and was relieved to see Neymar's diving header go wide in the 70th. Starting his first game for two months after recovering from a torn adductor muscle, Neymar was wasteful, volleying a cross wide from a good position and squandering two free kicks. After Maignan got a hand to Kylian Mbappe's low shot in the 15th, Lille caught PSG cold five minutes later on a classic counterattack. Jonathan Ikone found space down the right and pulled the ball back to David, whose shot from just inside the penalty looped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Andre and Boubakary Soumare, another promising player released by PSG, controlled midfield with relative ease in the absence of PSG's Marco Verratti. With PSG camped in Lille's half, a counterattack was waiting to happen. It arrived in the 78th as Timothy Weah squared the ball from the right to Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz, but Navas read his first-time shot well. COVID CONCERNS Verratti, already ruled out with a thigh injury, tested positive for the coronavirus for the third time. He will miss the first leg against Bayern. Two hours before facing Lille, right back Alessandro Florenzi was removed from PSG’s squad as a precaution, even though he tested negative, the club said. He was on international duty for Italy recently with Verratti. Lille was without attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who has the virus. TOUGH TO BEAT Monaco, which has now lost only once in 16 league games, struck a double blow early in the second half. Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored a penalty in the 49th minute after forward Stevan Jovetic was fouled, and striker Kevin Volland finished confidently two minutes later from Belgian midfielder Eliot Matazo’s pass. Striker Wissam Ben Yedder was surprisingly left on the bench but came on to notch a fine third when he cut inside a defender and thumped the ball under the crossbar in the 76th. Ben Yedder was fouled by central defender John Boye and took the penalty to make it 4-0 in the 88th and move onto 15 league goals, one more than Volland. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
Eddie Rosario puts the Indians on the board in the top of the 2nd, as he lifts a solo homer over the wall in right
Willi Castro belts a triple to the wall in left-center and Jeimer Candelario scores to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Gio Urshela fields a grounder hit by Bo Bichette and then flings it over to DJ LeMahieu to start up a key double play in the 1st inning
LEEDS, England — Phil Jagielka’s own-goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win over Sheffield United, consigning the last-place team to a 24th Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday. Jagielka turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale four minutes into the second half after Ben Osborn had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s early opener for Leeds. Leeds passed the 40-point mark with the 13th win of its first season back in the Premier League after 16 years, moving into 10th place. Ramsdale was helpless when Raphinha’s ball in across the face of goal to the far post picked out Harrison, who tapped Leeds into a deserved 12th-minute lead. When it seemed Leeds would have to settle for a 1-0 lead at the interval, the visitors struck in first-half stoppage time. Raphinha carelessly gave the ball away in midfield and, although Oliver McBurnie’s shot was charged down, the ball fell to Osborn and his effort had clearly crossed the goal-line when it was blocked by Luke Ayling. Leeds was soon back in front after the restart. Tyler Roberts’ diagonal ball found Harrison and his attempted low cross aimed for Raphinha at the back post was diverted past Ramsdale by the sliding Jagielka. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
USA Basketball said Saturday that Grant Hill will be the replacement for Jerry Colangelo as its men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics. Hill won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. at the 1996 Atlanta Games and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 after an NBA career that spanned 19 seasons and saw him make seven All-Star teams. He also was a two-time national champion at Duke, plus played on five USA Basketball national teams that went a combined 26-1. Colangelo has been planning to retire after the Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year to this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The managing director role was created for him in 2005, after the Americans lost three games in the 2004 Athens Olympics and returned with a bronze medal. Colangelo has since overseen the process of selecting players and coaches, bringing in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski — who led the U.S. to Olympic golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016 — and now San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich to serve as head coaches. “Grant is a proven leader of consequence and character who will continue to help us achieve on our twin goals of winning international competitions and representing our country with honour,” USA Basketball Board of Directors chair and retired Gen. Martin Dempsey said. “In making this announcement, I also want to emphasize how much everyone associated with USA Basketball appreciates Jerry Colangelo for everything he did for USA Basketball over the past 15 years.” In major competitions with Colangelo as managing director, the U.S. men have gone 97-4. Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
BERLIN — André Silva scored late for Eintracht Frankfurt to win 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund and consolidate its Champions League qualification place at the home side’s expense on Saturday. Frankfurt stayed fourth in the Bundesliga’s last qualification spot for Europe’s top club competition and opened a seven-point gap over Dortmund with seven games of the season remaining. Luka Jovic forced his way through on a counterattack before he was finally stopped by Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. But the rebound fell kindly for Filip Kostic to cross for Silva to head Frankfurt’s winner in the 87th minute. It was the Portugal striker’s 22nd goal of the season. Dortmund had got off to a bad start when Nico Schulz headed Kostic’s deflected cross into his own net in the 11th minute. The Dortmund defender was trying to prevent the ball from reaching the lurking Silva. Star striker Erling Haaland went close in response and was then denied by Frankfurt ’keeper Kevin Trapp. The equalizer came from an unlikely source right before the break when Hummels scored from close range after Emre Can chested down a corner. Frankfurt defender Stefan Ilsanker thought he had scored in the 65th, but the goal was ruled out through VAR for offside. Klaas Jan Huntelaar made his first start for Schalke at Bayer Leverkusen since he returned for his second stint, but the veteran Dutch striker was unable to inspire the league’s worst team to any improvement despite scoring in a 2-1 loss Kerem Demirbay crossed for Lucas Alario to open the scoring in the 26th, and Patrick Schick scored in the 72nd to ensure new Leverkusen coach Hannes Wolf got off to a winning start. Wolf replaced the fired Peter Bosz during the international break. Huntelaar’s 81st-minute consolation will do little to prevent Schalke’s relegation. The Gelsenkirchen-based club remains last, 14 points from safety after collecting just 10 points all season. Also, third-place Wolfsburg beat Cologne 1-0, Arminia Bielefeld fought back to draw 1-1 at relegation rival Mainz, and Augsburg enjoyed a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. Bayern Munich visited Leipzig later Saturday for a clash between the top two teams. A win for Bayern would give it a seven-point cushion, while Leipzig can close the gap to a point. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press