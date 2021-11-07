DIY Old Bay Seasoning recipe

Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make Old Bay Seasoning. Here is the recipe: Ingredients • 1 Tablespoon ground bay leaves • 1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard • 1 ½ teaspoons ground black pepper • ¼ teaspoon sea salt • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika • 1 teaspoon celery seed • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg • ½ teaspoon ground ginger • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes • ¼ teaspoon cloves • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom • ¼ teaspoon ground allspice Combine in a large bowl. Grind in coffee grinder or food mill until finely ground. Store in an airtight container out of the sun. Makes about 4 Tablespoons. Enjoy!