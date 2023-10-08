dixmont man arrested on drug, theft charges
dixmont man arrested on drug, theft charges
dixmont man arrested on drug, theft charges
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her corpse.
Fulton County Sheriff’s OfficeAttorney Kenneth Chesebro, alleged mastermind of the illegal “fake electors” plot launched by a frenzied Trump team in an attempt to keep the defeated former president in office, just cannot catch a break.The Massachusetts-based lawyer was handed his latest loss in court on Friday, when Judge Scott McAfee handed down a blistering order denying an audacious attempt by Chesebro to get his indictment in the sprawling racketeering case dismissed outright due to an appar
It isn't often that an inability to drive stick leads to a gun fight. That's exactly what happened in San Antonio this week, when two suspects attempted to steal a car outside of a local bar.
Emily Sanderson’s violent death at the hands of Mark Nicholls was recorded on a call to a taxi firm which was played to Sheffield Crown Court.
Michigan defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme will not have their charges dropped after the state attorney general said the group was “brainwashed” into believing former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, a judge ruled Friday morning. The decision comes after motions to dismiss charges were filed last week by two defendants, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry.
A former Moncton-area teacher faces dozens of new charges, most alleging voyeurism in a pool locker room last year.Stephen Riley Blackwood, 37, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court by phone Friday to get a sentencing date for the other charges. Instead, 34 new charges were laid.He faces 31 charges alleging voyeurism in the locker room of the Dieppe aquatics centre over various dates between July 26 and Nov. 5 last year. He also faces three other charges involving a person under 16
The disturbing incident occurred back in September.
Emily Weaver is facing murder charges after her daughter was found in a locked car in direct sunlight
A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial wa
Sunny Hostin's criticism of Rep. Jim Jordan prompted a WTF reply from the Fox News host.
A man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was found not guilty on all charges in an Ontario Superior courtroom in Ottawa on Friday. Muneeb Javed faced eight charges including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16.Justice Pierre E. Roger said in his decision the Crown's evidence was largely circumstantial and failed to establish Javed's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.At issue was establishing that the accused and the suspect op
LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man was ordered to remain in custody after appearing in court on Friday in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities. Gavin Plumb, a shopping center security officer, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of London, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and where he worked. He is charged with soliciting a man name
A state judge in Georgia denied a request from Sidney Powell to dismiss the case against her as part of the sweeping indictment returned against former President Donald Trump.
A former Edmonton piano teacher accused of sexually abusing four of his students asked to be acquitted on Friday.Daniel Chong, 65, faces four counts of sexual assault and three of sexual interference for alleged offences against students between 1999 to 2012, including a 15 year old and 18 year old.In closing arguments, defence lawyer Brian Beresh argued Chong's testimony was credible and evidence from complainants was driven by financial motive or contaminated by media reports.Beresh pointed to
A former teacher in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, has been sentenced to 29 years for sexually abusing his students. Johnny Meeko, 69, was convicted of 14 counts of sex-related charges against children earlier this year.Speaking in an Iqaluit courtroom on Thursday, Nunavut Court Justice Paul Bychok handed Meeko a sentence of almost three decades. Meeko will serve 22 years to account for the time he has already spent in custody. The charges stem from incidents that happened at Nuiyak Elementary School betw
The former marine faces four misdemeanour charges in connection with the US Capitol attack
A federal judge found Gilbert Fonticoba, 49, guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police in York Region say a man they arrested in an alleged carjacking attempt had been released on bail on unrelated charges just moments earlier. Investigators say a 21-year-old man with no fixed address walked from the Newmarket, Ont., courthouse to the nearby intersection of Eagle Street West and McCaffery Road. They allege the man approached a female while she was in her driveway and demanded her car keys, but she refused and called police. Investigators allege the man the
Silvia “Kelly” Vaca Abacay, 40, had been staying at her friend's when Richard Montano stabbed her to death and then burned her body, authorities said.
VICTORIA — A Metro Vancouver RCMP officer has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after an off-duty crash in which a motorcyclist was seriously hurt. The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Brendan Prasad faces a single charge of driving without due care and attention. The crash involving the officer from the Ridge Meadows detachment happened while he was driving on Lougheed Highway in Mission on Oct. 8, 2022. B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, looked into the cra