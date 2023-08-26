Dixie Heights takes care of business against Hughes
The Colonels jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before a 70-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion put Hughes on top. Hughes wouldn't score again, though, as Dixie Heights won 20-8.
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
Khabib Nurmagomedov barely absorbed a clean shot throughout his career, but there was one he remembers who got him good.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
Getting Auston Matthews signed to a four-year extension helped the Maple Leafs understand how they'll allocate their resources going forward.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a midround pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. ESPN first reported the trade. Lance had lost the competition to San Darnold to be the backup
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
Novak Djokovic's return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 men's champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men's quarterfinals again. Instead of a public draw ceremony, the U.S. Tennis Association has set up its women's and men's singles brackets behind closed doors in recent years and did so again Thursday, when The Associated Press was invited to have a reporter present in a room at Arthur Ashe Stadium as an observer.
Israel Adesanya scored one of the most devastating knockout of 2023 thus far when he regained gold from Alex Pereira.
Just three years ago, Jack Draper considered giving up his promising tennis career aged 18 to work as a groundskeeper at the school his mother works at.
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Nick Bosa, 25, is coming off of a season in which he led the league in sacks with 18.5 and won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.