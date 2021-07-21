Dixie Fire battled from roof of moving train

The Dixie Fire, the state's largest, continues burning toward the northeast of California in a remote area that is difficult to reach, officials said. It has burned over 23 square miles (59.5 square kilometers) and is 15% contained.

Union Pacific has a fleet of about 50 water tank cars, known as the Fire Car Fleet, according to the company's website. The cars can hold up to 23,000 gallons of water and their hoses can spray up to 75 feet

Union Pacific has fire trains on its railroad lines in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.