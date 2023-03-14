Divisive school boards harming Colorado students
School boards across Colorado and the country are becoming increasingly divisive.
“My heart stopped,” the students’ professor said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
Police in St. John's have arrested a second person on attempted murder and other charges in connection to a violent attack at a high school in the city last week. 18-year-old Tyler Greening of Paradise appeared in provincial court Monday. Greening faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime. A male youth was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent in relation to the
“This opportunity is in response to the continuing attacks on New College intended to limit intellectual exploration, turn back progress toward inclusion, and curtail open discussion of race, injustice and histories of oppression.”
The teacher has resigned and been arrested.
His charges reportedly stem from an incident that occurred on Christmas.
Frustrated with England's education system, Simon Biltcliffe spends a lot of time training new hires at his marketing firm in the "soft skills" he and many employers say the country's sluggish economy badly needs. Across Britain, Biltcliffe's frustrations are shared by businesses who say the nation's schools, technical colleges and apprentice schemes are not turning out the workers they need, from software coders and designers to skilled machinists. "There needs to be a step change," Biltcliffe said, speaking at the offices of Webmart - which advises clients on the carbon footprint of their marketing operations - in an industrial estate in Barnsley, a former coal town in northern England.
A North Idaho school trustee writes that a bill drafted by Chairman Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, gave them hope. But far-right freshmen who’ve packed the committee killed it.
The Government of Nunavut continues to deal with a fuel spill that has closed Taloyoak’s Netsilik School, with no timeline on when students and staff will be able to return. In the meantime, students have been learning at the community hall, the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. office, and a preschool for more than a month, Netsilik MLA Joseph Quqqiaq said. “Our students are anxious to get back into school,” Quqqiaq said Monday while questioning Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie at
The Easter school holidays are fast approaching and, traditionally, thousands of secondary school children across the country would be set to swap their blazers and backpacks for salopettes and ski boots and heading for the mountains.
Alberta will expand the number of medical residency seats by about 25 per cent to accommodate the growing ranks of graduating medical students, the province's health minister said on Monday. The province will also expand the number of residency training spaces reserved for international medical graduates up to 70 from the current 30, Health Minister Jason Copping said. The promise follows a pledge in last month's provincial budget to create 120 new medical school seats in the next three years, s
University’s public safety department is investigating the incident as a hate crime
Teachers will fail to teach some GCSE and A-level pupils during strikes this week despite a union boss promising that they would be “unharmed” during crucial learning time ahead of exams.
What began as a ban on gender transition surgery and hormone treatments grew to adopt provisions similar to transgender ‘bathroom bills’ and so-called ‘don’t say gay’ laws.
The Queen Consort visits a ballet school in Birmingham to celebrate the school's centenary. Camilla also unveils a plaque to mark the occasion and goes on to watch a performance by students. The Queen Consort signs the school's book and is introduced to attendees of the event. .
Curtis Johnson has been with the district for 19 years, serving as interim superintendent since May.
A driver and several students were injured after a car crashed into a school bus, lifting its back wheels off the roadway.
The act could constitute a hate crime, university officials said, given the identity of the student.
Student loan borrowers are waiting in limbo as Biden's federal forgiveness plan continues to be debated in the U.S. Supreme Court. But between this and the student loan pause, which GOBankingRates...
The trend has advocates and parents of kids with disabilities worried.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Martin County Schools/Jodi PicoultThe seventh time I learned that my novel Nineteen Minutes was being banned in a school district, I was watching a book burning.I was in the U.K., in rehearsals for a musical I’d co-written based on Markus Zusak’s novel The Book Thief, which is set in Nazi Germany. The director was determined to physically set a prop book on fire each night because of how shocking and powerful it was to watch. We were testing