Divers Free 'Happy Little Ray' From Fishing Line

A pair of divers off the coast of Victoria, Australia, came to the aid of a fiddler ray that had swallowed a fishing line.

Jules Casey, who frequently posts footage of what she sees below the waves off the coast of the Mornington Peninsula to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, shared footage of the rescue on June 17.

She said she and a fellow diver, who goes under the name @pinktankscuba on Instagram, were diving to check out some octopuses when they came across the stricken ray.

She said that her friend noticed that the ray was trailing “fishing line and a large sinker”.

Casey’s friend held the ray to calm it as she got her line cutter out.

Casey told Storyful that unfortunately, on this occasion, the ray had swallowed the hook and that pulling it out would only cause more damage. So, she cut the line and set the “happy little ray” free. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful