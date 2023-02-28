Diver Has Close Encounter with Great White Shark

A diver got up close and personal with a great white shark whilst swimming off a boat in Mossel Bay, South Africa.

Footage shared to social media by @WhiteSharkOcean shows a detailed view of the shark’s teeth and gills as it swims past the camera.

White Shark Ocean is a group of self-described “shark enthusiasts” who aim to “create immersive shark experiences that give people a glimpse into the incredible lives beneath the surface.” Credit: @WhiteSharkOcean via Storyful