Diver Braves Close Encounter With Great White Shark

A diver in Mossel Bay, South Africa, got up-close and personal with a great white shark this summer.

In footage captured from a boat by Simon Lovelady Wakenshaw, the shark thrashes around as it latches onto some bait.

Lovelady Wakenshaw also ventured into the water himself, recording with his GoPro camera. In the video, the shark grabs onto bait before scraping against the cage protecting Lovelady Wakenshaw.

He shared the clips on Facebook on July 19. Credit: Simon Lovelady Wakenshaw via Storyful