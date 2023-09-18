Diver Assists Weakened Stingray Near Victoria Pier

A diver swimming off the coast of Victoria, Australia, assisted a stingray that was lying upside down on the seabed, footage posted to Instagram on August 26 shows.

Jules Casey, who frequently posts footage of what she sees below the waves, said she spotted the ray while diving at Rye Pier.

“I noticed a young stingaree upside down. As I approached the ray I noticed it was still breathing,” Casey told Storyful.

Casey flipped the ray over and saw there were no signs of physical damage, though it was “weak and unable to swim,” she said.

When she returned to the creature after about 15 minutes, she discovered that it had “started to regain some strength” and was moving normally, Casey said.

“I left believing it would most likely fully recover,” Casey told Storyful. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful