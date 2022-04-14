Dive into the secret lives of Galapagos rays

STORY: Scientists are diving into the secret lives of manta rays

Location: Isabela Island, Galapagos

They'll be tracking the rays in real time

with the use of tracking acoustic devices

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING: "The research we've made with manta rays and rays in Galapagos is important because it will allow us to know the distribution areas of these species in their feeding and reproduction areas, and migration routes. Let's remember manta rays and rays are in a critical danger classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Knowing their distribution patterns will allow us to activate management and conservation programs."

Scientists say the findings will help new conservation

and management strategies

that will help protect the species