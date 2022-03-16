'Disturbing, unacceptable': Boston teacher, student shot in school parking lot before school event
Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.
Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.
NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo
Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.
Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen
HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?
Twelve-year-old Christian Di Cesare said he went to bed Saturday night dreaming about watching his favourite NHL team play at the Heritage Classic game in Hamilton. "I dreamed watching the Toronto Maple Leafs score goal after goal after goal," he said. Di Cesare and his dad were among the thousands of hockey fans who watched Toronto take on the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field on a cold and snowy Sunday. Blue jerseys and hats dotted city streets ahead of the outdoor game and later filled the