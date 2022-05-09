Displaced Kharkiv Residents Rally in Support of Ukraine in Berlin

Displaced Kharkiv residents took part in a rally in Berlin on May 8, amid World War Two Victory Day commemorations.

This footage, filmed by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne News, shows a small crowd of people waving Ukrainian flags at the Brandenburg Gate.

According to Suspilne, former Kharkiv resident Anastasia Voloshyna joined the rally to “feel useful”, with her adding, “I feel a little guilty that I left”.

In other parts of the city police prevented protesters carrying Ukrainian flags amid a ban on Russian and Ukrainian flags being flown near the city’s memorials during commemorations for the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Credit: Suspilne via Storyful