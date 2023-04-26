Disney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, claims 'targeted campaign of government retaliation'
Disney is taking DeSantis to federal court. The entertainment company filed a lawsuit today in Florida's Northern District.
Disney is taking DeSantis to federal court. The entertainment company filed a lawsuit today in Florida's Northern District.
Inconsistency has led to Trump opening up new attack, and facing admonishment from judge
A High Court judge has raised concerns over “factual inconsistencies” in the Duke of Sussex’s phone hacking claim against the publisher of The Sun.
ASML's CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday it was "logical" that China would seek to develop its own semiconductor equipment when it is restricted from purchasing tech products made abroad. ASML Holding NV is Europe's largest technology firm by market capitalization and dominates the market for lithography tools - important equipment needed to make computer chips. Last week, the company reported strong first quarter earnings and said China sales would increase as Chinese chipmakers rush to buy older tools that do not fall under U.S.-led restrictions that the Dutch government said it would adopt in March.
Former criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger is charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed likely Wednesday to give a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman another day in court to try to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices seemed in broad agreement with arguments by the lawyer for Geraldine Tyler that Hennepin County, Minnesota, violated the Constitution's prohibition on the taking of private property without “just compensation.” “At bottom, she's saying th
For months Teck Resources Ltd., one of B.C.'s biggest mining companies, had been preparing a proposal to split into separate businesses, one dedicated to metals, the other to steel-making coal. But early Wednesday, Teck said it would not go ahead with a shareholder vote on the plan, just hours before it was due to take place at an annual meeting. "Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation, which is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders
A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...
MONTREAL — Quebec's Court of Appeal has approved a $28-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Clerics of Saint-Viateur of Canada by sexual-assault victims. A deal was reached in January 2022, but last July Quebec Superior Court Justice Thomas M. Davis said the $8 million in legal fees was excessive. The judge said that despite the fact the lawyers for the 375 sexual-assault victims did "remarkable work," he wanted a new agreement with more reasonable fees. In a ruling dat
Retiring at age 50 would be a dream for most people, as it would leave you with a few decades of time and, hopefully, health, to enjoy your life. The key to achieving this dream, though, is to put aside … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 50 With $1.5 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The market uncertainty has created an opportunity to buy resilient stocks and book your place in a recovery rally and long-term growth. The post 2 Stocks to Keep Buying Over the Next 5 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The Instagram-famous butcher is known for his over-the-top antics. A string of lawsuits and interviews with former employees reveal a darker side.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The United States gave JPMorgan permission to process payments for agricultural exports via the Russian Agricultural Bank, but the arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT system, two Russian sources told Reuters. Access to the SWIFT payment system for the Russian Agricultural Bank is one of Moscow's main demands in negotiations over the future of the Black Sea grain export deal, which the United Nations says helps to tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by the Ukraine war. Russia's grain and fertilizer exports are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow says Western restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance are a barrier to shipments.
ASML's CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday it was "logical" that China would seek to develop its own semiconductor equipment when it is restricted from purchasing tech products made abroad. ASML Holding NV is Europe's largest technology firm by market capitalization and dominates the market for lithography tools - important equipment needed to make computer chips. Last week, the company reported strong first quarter earnings and said China sales would increase as Chinese chipmakers rush to buy older tools that do not fall under U.S.-led restrictions that the Dutch government said it would adopt in March.
An appeal involving a company in Harlan Crow's real estate empire contradicted Clarence Thomas' claim that Crow had no business before the court.
"If I'd done what you're accusing me of doing, I'd be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people [and do that]," said the Musician on Tuesday
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
More than 250 lawsuits were filed after the 2019 SAFE Child Act set up a two-year window allowing some child sex abuse survivors to file lawsuits, no matter their age.
Your No. 1 priority in a job search is to make you stand out among the sea of applicants. Start by personalizing your cover letter for the position.
The water was “making people and pets ill,” a federal complaint said.
Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.