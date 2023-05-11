Disney CEO addresses Gov. DeSantis controversy during earnings call

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it had a net income of $1.4 billion attributed to shareholders in the first quarter in its first results under new accounting standards. It says profits were up about $100 million from its transitional net income last year, which reflects what last year's results would have been under the new standards. The insurer says it had diluted earnings per share of 73 cents in the quarter, up four per cent from a transitional earnings per share of 66 cents in the s