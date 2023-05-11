Disney CEO addresses Gov. DeSantis controversy during earnings call
Disney CEO addresses Gov. DeSantis controversy during earnings call
TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it had a net income of $1.4 billion attributed to shareholders in the first quarter in its first results under new accounting standards. It says profits were up about $100 million from its transitional net income last year, which reflects what last year's results would have been under the new standards. The insurer says it had diluted earnings per share of 73 cents in the quarter, up four per cent from a transitional earnings per share of 66 cents in the s
People in China splashed out on dining, travel and luxury goods after emerging from three years of pandemic restrictions but are still not spending freely on routine consumer items, if first quarter corporate results are an indication. There was a broad bounce in earnings after China ended its zero-COVID policy involving city-wide lockdowns and extensive quarantine in December, but consumer caution over global growth and job prospects have dented confidence and overall demand. China A-shares posted 3.2% growth in earnings in the first three months from a year earlier, rebounding from a 5.7% drop in the fourth quarter of 2022, BofA Securities estimates.
SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. says net earnings for the third quarter were US$576 million, down 58 per cent from US$1.4 billion a year earlier. The Saskatoon-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says sales for the quarter ended March 31 were US$6.1 billion, down 20 per cent from US$7.7 billion a year earlier. Diluted net earnings per share were US$1.14, down 54 per cent from US$2.49 a year earlier. The company says the lower earnings were due to lower realized prices across all segments, as
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a 48% decline in first-quarter earnings that fell well short of analyst estimates as global economic growth concerns led to a decline in oil prices. Global energy prices in the quarter pulled back from last year's peaks triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company, in which billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns a 24% stake, reported adjusted income dropped 48% from the prior year to $1.1 billion as it accelerated investments and shareholder returns.
The media company posted adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share on revenue of $4.08 billion, beating Wall Street expectations
MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. sees the United States as ripe with growth potential in energy and infrastructure, key areas that helped the company swing to a profit last quarter — and sent its stock skyward. In the three months ended March 31, SNC rode its engineering services and nuclear divisions to net earnings nearly 15 per cent higher than a year earlier. The former segment boosted its backlog 25 per cent to a record $4.8 billion, while nuclear tacked on almost $1 billion more, lengthen
Rivian reported an earnings and revenue beat for Q1, giving EV investors hope after disappointing results from rivals Lucid and Fisker.
TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says net income for the first quarter was $118 million, down from $160 million a year earlier. The Toronto-based company says same property net operating income grew by 3.4 per cent, driven in part by increases in rent and occupancy. RioCan says the decrease in net income was mainly due to a fair value loss on investment properties, compared to a fair value gain a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $279.5 million, down from $294
Apollo Global Management Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter adjusted net income fell 8% year-on-year, missing estimates, as a jump in management fees and investment income could not offset the impact of a drop in asset sales. Like its peers, private equity firm Apollo was hit by a slump in dealmaking in the quarter that made it challenging to cash out of its private equity holdings for top dollar. Its asset management and retirement businesses, however, helped it cushion the blow.
CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$100.0m (up by US$99.1m...
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,585.73, up 0.58): Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $1.51, or 2.62 per cent, to $59.24 on 12.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $53.35 on 12.0 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $39.68 on 7.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down eight cen
Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc rose nearly 6% on Wednesday as the company's positive earnings stood out in a poor quarter for electric-vehicle startups, but analysts warned that stiff competition will be a hurdle in its path to profitability. The company looked set to add about $700 million to its market valuation after the EV maker reiterated its annual production forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates. The results showed how Rivian's move to raise prices last year has helped it stem cash burn at a time when peers Lucid Group Inc and Nikola Corp are struggling with worsening losses.
Fox Corp. swung to a third quarter loss, weighed down by Fox News' nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. In April Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion had sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that the top-rated news outlet damaged the company’s reputation by peddling phony conspiracy theories that claimed its equipment switched votes from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
AMC Networks posted first-quarter earnings well ahead of Wall Street estimates, boosting shares in pre-market trading. The parent company of cable networks AMC and IFC and streaming services AcornTV and Shudder had earnings per share of $2.36, down a tick from the $2.38 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue inched up almost 1% to $717.4 […]
Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$58.8m (up 23...
Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$91.7m (up 12% from 1Q 2022). Net...
The Swiss-American eye care group reported first-quarter net sales of $2.33 billion, compared to $2.18 billion the previous year. It slightly raised its full-year outlook for net sales, expecting year-on-year growth in constant currency of between 7% and 9%, compared to its previous forecast of between 6% and 8%.