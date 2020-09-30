Disney axes 28,000 jobs at its US theme parks

Disney is cutting 28,000 jobs at its theme parks in the United States. The resorts in Florida and California currently employ around 110,000 people. Restrictions in the state of California mean the park there has been unable to re-open since the coronavirus pandemic struck, while the Florida site has had to reduce the number of visitors permitted. Also today, the oil company Shell has announced major job cuts, and the city of Seattle has passed a law introducing minimum pay for drivers for ride-hailing services like Uber.