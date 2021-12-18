Dishes for your holiday party

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa's home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff on Saturday. Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa's request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.” Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already b