The discussion on slavery in America continues and the latest on the Presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis.

We continue our discussion on the state’s new guidelines on the history of slavery. Democratic Representative Fentrice Driskell joins us to discuss her thoughts on slavery in America. Plus, the collapsing Presidential Campaign of Ron DeSantis. DeSantis recently let go of more than a third of his Presidential campaign staff. USF political communications professor Joshua Scacco is here to discuss it all and what it could mean for the presidential campaign.