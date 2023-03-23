Discussing long-term safety plan, DPS says of accused East HS shooter: 'We failed him as a district'
The Denver Public School Board of Education on Thursday suspended a controversial policy that removed school resource officers from campuses across the district, and has directed its superintendent to develop a long-term safety plan by the end of the summer in the wake of a shooting at East High School that left two deans injured and led authorities on an hours-long search for a student suspect who was later found dead.