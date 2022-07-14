'Disastrous' Long Line Seen at Heathrow Airport

A lengthy line developed at Heathrow Airport in London on July 13 due to staffing shortages and an uptick in travel during the summer season.

The uploader of this footage called the situation at the airport “disastrous” and “the worst travel experience” of her life after she waited in the line in Terminal 3 for three hours.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye released an official statement on Tuesday where he announced a cap on the number of passengers allowed to fly from the airport. The cap will last until September 11 and limit the daily number of departures to no more than 100,000.

“By making this intervention now, our objective is to protect flights for the vast majority of passengers at Heathrow this summer and to give confidence that everyone who does travel through the airport will have a safe and reliable journey," said Holland-Kaye. Credit: @du_soleilxx via Storyful