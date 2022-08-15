'It's a disaster': Villagers in Spain return to destroyed homes

STORY: The fire started in the province of Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, on Saturday (August 13), threatening homes and forcing the evacuation of at least 1,500 residents.

When returning home, local Jose Angel Monteagudo was shocked to see how his grandparents' land had been burnt.

The fire had been fanned by strong winds and burned 19,800 acres in less than 24 hours, according to preliminary data, Aragon’s regional president Javier Lambán told the media on Sunday (August 14).