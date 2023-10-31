'Disaster on top of a disaster': WHO's Brennan on Gaza

STORY: Brennan, a WHO regional emergencies director, told Reuters the agency is no longer able to resupply two hospitals in north Gaza, Al Shifa and Al Quds, because the UN had deemed the level of risk unacceptable.

Medical authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that 8,306 people - including 3,457 minors - had been killed. Aid has been cut down to a trickle, as Israel says it does not want aid to enter from its territory or to fall into the hands of Hamas, refusing delivery of fuel, water supplies and relief distribution in the enclave.

Brennan urged for a ceasefire to enable a larger humanitarian operation, voicing concern for the living conditions in Gaza, which was already one of the most densely populated places on the planet before the conflict.

"Now a large proportion, 1.4 million people are now displaced out of 2.2 million and they have been crammed further and further into smaller and smaller areas. You can't imagine what the conditions are like," he said.