Disaster Declared as Ice-Jam Flooding Inundates Alaskan Community

A disaster emergency was declared in Yukon-Koyukuk, Alaska, on May 7, after an ice jam caused near-record flooding and evacuations in Manley Hot Springs.

Footage by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks shows flooded roads in Manley Hot Springs from above.

NWS Fairbanks said an ice jam formed on the Tanana River on Saturday morning, causing water levels to rise. An observer said “almost all roads” in Manley Hot Springs were flooded by 10 am.

The service said the flood levels were the highest seen in 45 years, and were approaching the record flood of 1956.

The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Facebook that 50-75 residents had been evacuated to higher ground or were preparing to do so.

Alaska Gov Mike Dunleavy tweeted late on Saturday night that he had declared a disaster emergency for Yukon-Koyukuk, the area covering Manley Hot Springs. Credit: NWS Fairbanks via Storyful