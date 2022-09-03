Disappointment over Artemis launch scrub
If you could fuel rocket ships with excitement, Artemis 1 had plenty to start the day Saturday. By late morning, though, big crowds gathered on the Space Coast were deflated - again.
An empty "classified" folder is on display at Trump Tower, bearing a resemblance to the 48 empty folders seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, per MSNBC.
A new report suggests Mr Meadows initially withheld some of the documentation that the National Archives asked him to turn over when he left the White House
The National Archives realized it did not have all of the former White House chief of staff's communications after his January 6 committee submissions.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist to pace Canada to an 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist for the Canadians, who will attempt to defend their world title and write another chapter in a historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:30 p.m. ET. Switzerland and Czechia battle for bronze at 9 a.m. Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Jessie Eldridge, Emil
Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.
NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu
Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have
HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend
The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.
SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f
NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes
NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.
Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.
Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t
Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games
PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t