Disappointing Nets try to shift energy by firing head coach Jacque Vaughn
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer explains why Brooklyn fired its head coach on Monday as the Nets cling to Play-In Tournament hopes.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer explains why Brooklyn fired its head coach on Monday as the Nets cling to Play-In Tournament hopes.
Jason Kelce said that his brother, Travis, was "out of line" after seeing his viral interaction during the Super Bowl with coach Andy Reid.
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
Clydesdales have been a main (and mane) attraction in Budweiser commercials, But what happens to them when they're ready bid farewell to the small screen?
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There were jokes. And laughter. And catharsis. Just no tears. At least none from Jaromir Jagr. Maybe because they were unnecessary when the Pittsburgh Penguins retired his iconic No. 68 on Sunday. The look on Jagr's face, the subtle catch in his voice, the smile that remains boyish even at 52 said it all. No matter where the NHL's second all-time leading scorer has gone during a professional odyssey that's spanned 30-plus years and three continents, Jagr has long understood whe
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce beat out seven others athletes to take home the People’s Choice Award. Taylor Swift won multiple awards.
What does it mean when an MLB player is DFA'd? Here's what it stands for and how it means the player is no longer on the team's 40-man roster.
With rain expected all day Sunday, NASCAR has officially postponed the 66th Daytona 500.
This is just the second time in the tournament's 37-year history that the champion was decided in fewer than 54 holes.
With less than a month until the start of spring training, what are the latest rumors surrounding the biggest free agents like Blake Snell?
O'Neal chatted with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during a new episode of 'The Big Podcast with Shaq'
The singer was photographed leaving Melbourne after performing three consecutive shows in the Australian city over the weekend
Family and fans of rising Surrey, B.C., hockey star Arshdeep Bains expressed excitement Saturday as the 23-year-old forward was added to the Vancouver Canucks roster for its game against the Winnipeg Jets. Although he did not end up getting ice time Saturday, it was Bains' latest milestone on a lifelong journey in the sport, two years after he became the first South Asian hockey player to lead the Western Hockey League in both points and assists. The Canucks called him up after forward Dakota Jo
There's a new option for people itching to skate this winter in the Township of Beckwith, Ont., roughly 50 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.Officials there have created a one-kilometre loop at Beckwith Park, behind the Beckwith Recreation Complex.After a bumpy season of brief openings and closures due to warm weather, crews worked to reopen the trail for the Family Day long weekend, said Richard Kidd, the township's reeve.On Saturday morning, the township posted on social media that the trail was
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr wore a Pittsburgh Penguins’ jersey for the first time in 22 years. Jagr, dressed in full gear, practiced with the Penguins at their suburban Pittsburgh practice facility on Saturday morning. Jagr made his iconic name in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, the organization that drafted the 52-year-old hockey legend No. 5 overall in 1990. The Penguins will retire Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s
Following UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski laid out his case as to why he should get a rematch vs. Ilia Topuria.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu. And fittingly, he won by three. The Golden State star and NBA's all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league's weekend showcase. Ionescu won the WNBA's 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry's NBA-shootout mark of 31 points. Fro
Stokes and Brendon McCullum took up their grievance over Zak Crawley’s dismissal with match referee Jeff Crowe.
CALGARY — Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship. So 22-year-old Skylar Ackerman and her unbeaten team of Saskatchewan first-timers might be due. In front of plenty of boisterous green-clad friends, families and supporters at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre on Sunday afternoon, the young crew from Saskatoon's Nutana Curling Club improved to 3-0 with a 6-5 victory over Ontario's Krista McCarville (1-2). Tied with Ackerman
In its going-on-25 seasons, The Voice may not have ever churned out a superstar on par with American Idol alumni like Kelly Clarkson or Jennifer Hudson (both of whom eventually became, of all things, Voice coaches). The show may also not have ever discovered an A-lister whose successes match those of Idol grads Carrie Underwood …
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Reliever Chad Green is getting the full spring experience this time around with the Toronto Blue Jays. Unlike last year when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, the veteran right-hander is building up for the campaign with a regular throwing routine and participation in fielding drills at the team's player development complex. Green returned for the stretch drive last September but his presence over a full season in 2024 should make a deep bullpen ever stronger. "He's goin